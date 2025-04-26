All Sections
Italian PM after meeting Zelenskyy: Russia must show real will for peace

Ivanna KostinaSaturday, 26 April 2025, 18:28
Giorgia Meloni and Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Rome. Photo: Zelenskyy on Facebook

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni met in Rome on 26 April.

Source: a statement by the Italian government, as reported by European Pravda

Details: During the meeting, the leaders reaffirmed their support for US President Donald Trump's efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace that will ensure Ukraine's future security, sovereignty, and freedom.

Russian attacks, strongly condemning the actions and stressing the urgent need for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, as well as a tangible commitment from Moscow to initiate a peace process.

"President Meloni welcomed Ukraine’s full readiness for an immediate ceasefire. A concrete demonstration also from Russia of its willingness to pursue peace is now awaited." the statement said.

Background:

  • Before Pope Francis's funeral, Zelenskyy and Trump met in Rome. The meeting took place amid US pressure on Kyiv in an attempt to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
  • The Ukrainian leader stressed that his meeting with Trump has the potential to be historic. The White House also called the meeting very productive.

