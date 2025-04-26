All Sections
White House: Brief meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy "very productive" – photo

Ivanna Kostina, Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 26 April 2025, 12:58
Trump and Zelenskyy. Photo: Serhii Leshchenko, adviser to the Office of the President

US President Donald Trump and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a "very productive discussion" in Rome on Saturday 26 April.

Source: White House spokesperson; European Pravda with reference to Reuters

Details: Zelenskyy's administration confirmed that the meeting with Trump took place, but did not provide any details. It was reported that the meeting lasted 15 minutes.

The meeting, the first since a fierce argument in the Oval Office in February, took place at a critical moment in the negotiations aimed at ending Russian aggression against Ukraine.

"President Trump and President Zelenskyy met privately today and had a very productive discussion. More details about the meeting will follow," said White House Communications Director Steven Cheung.

Trump, who has been demanding that both sides agree to a ceasefire, said on Friday that productive talks had taken place between his envoy and Russian leaders and called for a summit between Kyiv and Moscow to reach a deal.

Trump, Zelenskyy, Macron and Keir Starmer at a meeting
Photo: Serhii Leshchenko, adviser to the Office of the Ukrainian President

Background: 

  • Last week, US President Donald Trump's administration reportedly handed Ukraine a one-page document in Paris, presenting it as the "final offer" for a peace deal. In it, the US shows readiness to recognise Russian control over Crimea and ease sanctions on Moscow.
  • On 24 April, Zelenskyy said the US had presented its strategy regarding Ukrainian territories during talks in London, but, according to him, "another paper has appeared" after the US proposal.

Zelenskyy
