White House: Brief meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy "very productive" – photo

Trump and Zelenskyy. Photo: Serhii Leshchenko, adviser to the Office of the President

US President Donald Trump and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a "very productive discussion" in Rome on Saturday 26 April.

Source: White House spokesperson; European Pravda with reference to Reuters

Details: Zelenskyy's administration confirmed that the meeting with Trump took place, but did not provide any details. It was reported that the meeting lasted 15 minutes.

Advertisement:

The meeting, the first since a fierce argument in the Oval Office in February, took place at a critical moment in the negotiations aimed at ending Russian aggression against Ukraine.

"President Trump and President Zelenskyy met privately today and had a very productive discussion. More details about the meeting will follow," said White House Communications Director Steven Cheung.

Trump, who has been demanding that both sides agree to a ceasefire, said on Friday that productive talks had taken place between his envoy and Russian leaders and called for a summit between Kyiv and Moscow to reach a deal.

Advertisement:



Trump, Zelenskyy, Macron and Keir Starmer at a meeting Photo: Serhii Leshchenko, adviser to the Office of the Ukrainian President

Background:

Last week, US President Donald Trump's administration reportedly handed Ukraine a one-page document in Paris, presenting it as the "final offer" for a peace deal. In it, the US shows readiness to recognise Russian control over Crimea and ease sanctions on Moscow.

On 24 April, Zelenskyy said the US had presented its strategy regarding Ukrainian territories during talks in London, but, according to him, "another paper has appeared" after the US proposal.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!