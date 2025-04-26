All Sections
Estonian president urges Trump to stay committed to Ukraine peace efforts

Ivanna KostinaSaturday, 26 April 2025, 19:31
Estonian president urges Trump to stay committed to Ukraine peace efforts
Alar Karis. Stock photo: Getty Images

Estonian President Alar Karis, who sat next to US President Donald Trump and his wife at Pope Francis’ funeral, has said that he spoke with Trump about the peace process in Ukraine.

Source: Karis, speaking to ERR, as reported by European Pravda

Details: President Karis attended the funeral at the Vatican on Saturday 26 April and was seated next to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. After the ceremony, Karis spoke with Trump about Ukraine.

"I asked him how the peace process was going and urged him to do everything possible to keep the US involved [in its role of a mediator]. He promised to do so and said that we were quite close to a solution, as he had just met with Zelenskyy. Of course, I didn't ask him about the outcome of the meeting in too much detail," the Estonian president said.

"We also talked about him possibly visiting Estonia, and he invited me to Washington. We talked about the transatlantic relationship as well, about how important it is for both of us, not only from a European perspective but also from an American perspective. President Trump agrees with this. So we need to think about how to improve these relations.

Of course we did not arrange the dates there, but these invitations were official, so we will try to find out when President Trump will come to our part of the world. Of course, he will visit Finland and Latvia, and perhaps other neighbouring countries, but it is too early to say at this stage," Karis said.

Background:

  • Zelenskyy and Trump met in Rome before Pope Francis's funeral. The meeting took place amid US pressure on Kyiv in its efforts to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
  • Zelenskyy stressed that his meeting with Trump had the potential to be historic. The White House also described the meeting as very productive.

