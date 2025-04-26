All Sections
Lithuanian Parliament speaker says recognising Crimea as part of Russia would threaten world order

Ivanna KostinaSaturday, 26 April 2025, 20:47
Lithuanian Parliament speaker says recognising Crimea as part of Russia would threaten world order
Saulius Skvernelis during his visit to Ukraine in January, 2025 with Ruslan Stefanchuk, Ukrainian Parliament chairman. Photo: Stefanchuk on Facebook

Saulius Skvernelis, Speaker of the Lithuanian Seimas (Parliament), has said that he sees the possibility that occupied Crimea may be recognised as part of Russia as a threat to international order.

Source: LRT, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "The world order that was established after the Second World War, which established the principle of inviolability of borders, and a precedent is being set that it will be violated. Then, territorial claims could be made in different ways in Europe."

Quote: "There is probably not a single country that has not had some kind of conflict over territory with its neighbour in the past."

Details: Skvernelis stressed that the worst thing would be if such a precedent "was confirmed by the argument of force".

"I’ve taken it and the international community recognises this. This really cannot happen, this is a really dangerous moment that could lead to many regional conflicts," the parliamentary leader said.

Background:

  • Earlier, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said that the possible de jure recognition of Russia's control over Crimea would be a "ticking time bomb".
  • This was Nausėda's reaction to further statements by US President Donald Trump, who said that Crimea should remain Russian.

