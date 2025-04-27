All Sections
Three civilians injured in Russian bomb attack on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 27 April 2025, 14:26
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kostiantynivka. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Russian forces dropped two aerial bombs on a residential area in the town of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast on the morning of 27 April, leaving three civilians dead and four others injured.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office; Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: The attack claimed the lives of a married couple aged 47 and 48, as well as a 78-year-old pensioner.

In addition, two women aged 67 and 73 and two men aged 77 and 83 sustained injuries of varying severity. They were diagnosed with mine-blast traumas, shrapnel wounds and bruises. Doctors assessed the condition of some of them as moderate.

 
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kostiantynivka.
Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

The strikes have damaged 21 houses and cars.

