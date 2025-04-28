All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine spent US$64.7bn on war in 2024, Russia more than twice as much

Yevheniia HubinaMonday, 28 April 2025, 12:28
Ukraine spent US$64.7bn on war in 2024, Russia more than twice as much
Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine’s military spending in 2024 increased by 2.9% compared to 2023 and reached US$64.7 billion. This is equivalent to 43% of Russia’s military spending and 54% of Ukraine’s total government expenditure. 

Source: a report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI)

Quote: "Ukraine had by far the highest military burden in the world: its military spending as a share of GDP was 34% in 2024, down from 37% in 2023. All Ukraine’s tax revenues were fully absorbed by its military spending in 2024, while all non-military socio-economic spending was funded by foreign aid."

Advertisement:

Details: The SIPRI report states that last year Ukraine received at least US$60 billion in military financial aid, mainly from the United States, as well as from Germany and other European countries.

Quote: "SIPRI includes military aid in the spending estimate of the donor country and not the beneficiary country, which means that this US$60 billion is not included in the total for Ukraine. If it were included, Ukraine’s military spending would have totalled US$125 billion in 2024, which would have made it the fourth biggest spender in the world." 

Details: The report also notes that according to the original budget for 2024, Ukraine planned to allocate 74% of the military budget to personnel payments and 23% to the purchase and repair of military equipment.

Advertisement:

"In late July 2024 the budget was amended to boost military spending by nearly US$13.5 billion, with more than half of the additional amount aimed at increasing funding for salaries and support for the families of deceased or injured soldiers," the report says.

Meanwhile, the SIPRI report states that Russia’s military spending at the end of last year reached US$149 billion. Compared to 2023, this figure increased by 38%. In 2024, Russia’s military expenditure amounted to 7.1% of the country’s GDP.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

warUkraine
Advertisement:
Ukrainian Air Force loses Su-27 fighter jet during Russian attack
Ukraine's largest national oil and gas company signs agreement on urgent gas purchase
Whereabouts of Ukraine's pro-Russian former president Yanukovych revealed
Putin "thanks" North Korean troops for participation in war, while US State Department expresses "concern"
Trump says Putin must stop its strikes on Ukraine and sign agreement
Kim Jong Un confirms deployment of troops to Russia – Yonhap
All News
war
Ukrainian Air Force loses Su-27 fighter jet during Russian attack
Unique operation: UAV operators rescue three Ukrainian soldiers from Russian captivity using drones – video
Russians attack village in Donetsk Oblast, killing 3 civilians
RECENT NEWS
15:32
Russian drone attack damages gas facility in city of Cherkasy
15:01
Ukrainian foreign minister urges not to fall for claims that Russia is winning war
14:48
European Commission reacts to North Korean troops' deployment in war against Ukraine, calls it "desperation call from Russia"
14:29
EXPLAINERHow Ukraine is moving toward a "financial visa-free regime" and why it matters
14:19
Putin declares 3-day truce in honour of Victory Day
13:38
Death toll from Russian strike on Kyiv on 24 April rises to 13: man, 45, dies in hospital
13:23
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief admits there are many unresolved issues in field of basic general military training
12:50
Ukrainian Air Force loses Su-27 fighter jet during Russian attack
12:39
Polish foreign minister disappointed that country's president did not influence Trump to pressure Russia
12:36
Kremlin says it's ready to provide military assistance to North Korea if necessary
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: