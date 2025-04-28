Poland to respond to planned joint Russia-Belarus military exercises

Cezary Tomczyk, Deputy Minister of National Defence of Poland, has stated that his country will respond to the planned Russia-Belarus military exercises, Zapad, scheduled for September.

Source: Polish news portal RMF24, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Tomczyk announced that Poland would adequately respond to the Zapad exercises organised by Russia and Belarus.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Poland will respond to the Zapad exercises, which will take place in Belarus, in an appropriate manner from the Polish side. Large-scale exercises involving Poland and NATO, including major manoeuvres, will take place in Poland. Let’s not forget that last year, we held the largest NATO exercises in history, with about 100,000 servicemen involved. NATO is stronger than Russia."

Details: Tomczyk denied that the Zapad exercises could pose a threat to Poland.

Russia and Belarus are planning large-scale joint military exercises in September 2025, aimed at practising joint defensive and offensive actions, improving cooperation between armed forces, and testing the readiness of soldiers for various security scenarios.

Advertisement:

However, these military exercises often raise concerns among officials in neighbouring countries about potential unintended incidents.

Background:

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys emphasised that Vilnius would respond firmly to any violations or incidents during such exercises.

Meanwhile, large-scale exercises simulating a potential Russian attack on NATO countries are planned for autumn in Hamburg, Germany, which would require the swift deployment of Western allies' forces to the east.

In Romania, there have been delays in the road repairs needed for NATO exercises.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!