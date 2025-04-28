All Sections
Four children evacuated from Russian-occupied Kherson, including boy targeted for military service

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 28 April 2025, 17:16
A child holding a Ukrainian flag.

Another four children have been successfully evacuated from the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson Oblast, including a boy whom the Russians were preparing for war against Ukraine.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Among those evacuated were three boys and a girl, aged between 10 and 17. All the children are now on Ukrainian-controlled territory. They are safe and are receiving medical and psychological assistance.

Quote: "Among those rescued is a boy whom the occupiers forcibly brought to a military enlistment office, entered his details into the database as a Russian conscript, and even assigned him a military speciality...

Since the beginning of this year, 39 children have already been brought back from the temporarily Russian-occupied territory of Kherson Oblast."

Background:

  • On 26 April, another 12 children were brought back to Ukraine from Russian occupation.
  • On 24 April, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy handed a list of 400 Ukrainian children, who were abducted by Russia from temporarily occupied territories, to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

