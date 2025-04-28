All Sections
Ukraine offers Europe help in restoring power grids

Artur KryzhnyiMonday, 28 April 2025, 16:55
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Ukraine is ready to help European countries restore the stable operation of power grids following a large-scale blackout.

Source: Ukraine’s Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko on Facebook

Quote: "Ukraine is ready to help restore the stable operation of the power grids of our partners and allies in Europe."

Details: Halushchenko said Ukrainian experts are ready to share the knowledge and experience they have gained during Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.

Background:

  • On 28 April, around noon, a sudden power outage occurred in Spain and Portugal.
  • Entire cities were left without electricity and internet, and airports, metro systems and railways were shut down. Traffic on roads across Spain and Portugal was disrupted as traffic lights stopped working.
  • The massive power outage in Spain and Portugal is one of the most severe in the history of modern Europe.

