Germany will continue to provide military assistance to Ukraine, remaining its strongest supporter in Europe. Meanwhile, the country plans to strengthen its armed forces and increase investment in its defence industry.

Source: German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at NATO headquarters in Brussels on 28 April, as reported by European Pravda

Details: During celebrations marking the 70th anniversary of Germany's accession to NATO, Steinmeier stated that "We will continue to be Ukraine's strongest supporter in Europe, to uphold its freedom and its sovereignty and its European future".

Quote: "Today, with Putin's war against Ukraine raging on in full force, and with the United States putting fierce pressure on its European allies, Germany, I think, is in a crucial position. That's why I speak to you, your allies, not just with gratitude, but with urgency."

Details: "Germany is being called on, and we heard the call, we got the message," he added, addressing NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte with assurances that "you can count on us".

"We will continue to strengthen our armed forces, the Bundeswehr, and we will step up investments in our defence industry. We will work hard to meet our commitments to NATO's regional plans,"Steinmeier emphasised.

Background:

Germany has requested greater freedom from the EU in matters of defence spending.

Recently, Friedrich Merz, Germany’s frontrunner for chancellor in the upcoming elections stated he was ready to transfer long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine, provided that this move is coordinated with European partners.

The Kremlin criticised Merz over his comments regarding the potential supply of Taurus missiles to Ukraine.

