All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Berlin ready to supply Taurus missiles to Ukraine after elections, but with one condition, says Germany's front-runner Merz

Serhiy Sydorenko, Alona MazurenkoSaturday, 15 February 2025, 13:48
Berlin ready to supply Taurus missiles to Ukraine after elections, but with one condition, says Germany's front-runner Merz
A Taurus missile. Stock photo: Getty Images

Friedrich Merz, leader of Germany's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the frontrunner for chancellor, has stated his intention to change Berlin's policy on supplying long-range Taurus missiles to the Ukrainian Armed Forces after the election.

Source: Merz, answering questions at the Munich Security Conference, as reported by European Pravda

Details: "My personal position and the position of my parliamentary group has always been clear," he said, emphasising that he was ready to supply more than just missiles. "My personal view and my willing is still and remains to deliver within the European-coordinated framework of delivering more weapons to Ukraine," he added.

Advertisement:

However, he emphasised that negotiations among donors to the Ukrainian Armed Forces would take place before any deliveries begin. Notably, he excluded the United States from these discussions.

"We should be willing to deliver, but only if we are having an agreement with our European partners, and there are at least two who are delivering cruise missiles, that is, the UK and France, and we should come to a common position on how to do that and how to coordinate our efforts," Merz noted.

Background: Earlier, Friedrich Merz and Chancellor Olaf Scholz confirmed that they hold differing views on supplying Taurus missiles to Ukraine.

Ukraine is counting on Merz's support, with Zelenskyy stating that "something will change" in Germany's new policy towards Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

GermanyArmed ForcesUkraineweapons
Advertisement:
US does not envision Europeans participating in peace talks with Russia
Zelenskyy: I'm ready to discuss elections, but Ukrainians don't want that
Russia must withdraw its troops to February 2022 line, Zelenskyy says
Zelenskyy calls for creation of European army: Armed Forces of Europe
Ukraine was proposed to give 50% ownership of mineral resources to US, Zelenskyy refused – NBC News
Zelenskyy: Putin wants peace talks to build up Russia's forces and lift sanctions
All News
Germany
German couple who murdered two Ukrainian women to kidnap baby appeal life sentence
Pistorius responds to US vice president's criticism of EU democracy
Germany warns against peace "over the heads of Ukrainians and Europeans"
RECENT NEWS
17:05
opinionThe Armed Forces of Europe must be created: Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Munich speech
16:43
Zelenskyy briefs Italy's PM on his communications with Trump and Vance
16:03
Zelenskyy rejects US mineral deal, citing lack of security guarantees, FT says
15:48
US does not envision Europeans participating in peace talks with Russia
15:46
Trump's special Ukraine envoy explains division of roles in US negotiations to end war
15:35
Peace agreement without Ukraine and Europe impossible, Dutch PM says
14:41
Assuming concessions before any negotiation is a huge mistake, says European Council president on Ukraine peace
14:17
Zelenskyy: I'm ready to discuss elections, but Ukrainians don't want that
13:48
Berlin ready to supply Taurus missiles to Ukraine after elections, but with one condition, says Germany's front-runner Merz
13:36
Russia must withdraw its troops to February 2022 line, Zelenskyy says
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: