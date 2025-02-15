Berlin ready to supply Taurus missiles to Ukraine after elections, but with one condition, says Germany's front-runner Merz

Friedrich Merz, leader of Germany's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the frontrunner for chancellor, has stated his intention to change Berlin's policy on supplying long-range Taurus missiles to the Ukrainian Armed Forces after the election.

Source: Merz, answering questions at the Munich Security Conference, as reported by European Pravda

Details: "My personal position and the position of my parliamentary group has always been clear," he said, emphasising that he was ready to supply more than just missiles. "My personal view and my willing is still and remains to deliver within the European-coordinated framework of delivering more weapons to Ukraine," he added.

However, he emphasised that negotiations among donors to the Ukrainian Armed Forces would take place before any deliveries begin. Notably, he excluded the United States from these discussions.

"We should be willing to deliver, but only if we are having an agreement with our European partners, and there are at least two who are delivering cruise missiles, that is, the UK and France, and we should come to a common position on how to do that and how to coordinate our efforts," Merz noted.

Background: Earlier, Friedrich Merz and Chancellor Olaf Scholz confirmed that they hold differing views on supplying Taurus missiles to Ukraine.

Ukraine is counting on Merz's support, with Zelenskyy stating that "something will change" in Germany's new policy towards Ukraine.

