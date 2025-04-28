All Sections
Russian shadow fleet tanker nearly caused environmental catastrophe near Finland

Oleh PavliukMonday, 28 April 2025, 19:47
Stock Photo: Getty Images

A tanker belonging to Russia’s shadow fleet narrowly escaped running aground off the coast of Finland, which could have resulted in an environmental catastrophe.

Source: European Pravda; Finnish Coast Guard

Details: The Finnish Coast Guard reported that a tanker from the shadow fleet was spotted last week in international waters near the Kalbådagrund lighthouse.

"The vessel was heading west, which could have caused it to run aground within ten minutes. After the maritime communications centre informed the vessel of this by radio, it changed course and thus avoided the shoal," the statement said.

The Finnish Coast Guard reports that if the tanker had run aground, "it could have led to a serious marine environmental catastrophe".

Background:

  • Last week, several shadow fleet vessels were detected in the Gulf of Finland.
  • Finland has demanded decisive action to counter the shadow fleet following a series of incidents involving damage to submarine cables in the Baltic and North Seas.
  • Earlier, Estonia also warned that tough measures would be taken against ships carrying Russian oil.

