Russians hit Chernihiv Oblast with drones, killing man

The Russians struck a residential building in a village in the Semenivka hromada in Chernihiv Oblast on 28 April, killing a man. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Viacheslav Chaus, Head of Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The Russians hit a residential building in a village in the Semenivka hromada with drones.

Sadly, a man was killed. He was 68 years old."

Details: Chaus added that a 38-year-old fellow villager rushed to help. The man survived and police officers evacuated him.

