One of Egypt's largest airlines to cut flights for Russians due to sanctions

Viktor VolokitaTuesday, 29 April 2025, 14:00
One of Egypt's largest airlines to cut flights for Russians due to sanctions
A plane. Photo: Getty Images

One of Egypt's largest airlines, AlMasria Universal Airlines, will reduce its flight programme between Russia and the resort cities of Sharm El Sheikh and Hurghada by nearly one-third.

Source: Russian propaganda newspaper Izvestia, citing a source in the company

Details: The source said that ahead of the tourist season, the airline will cancel 50% of flights for tour operator Anex Tour, 37% for Fun & Sun, and 21% for Coral Travel.

The cancelled flights are expected to be redistributed among Russian airlines Azur Air, Ural Airlines and Red Wings, as well as Egyptian airlines Egypt Air, Air Cairo and Red Sea Airlines.

The reason for the schedule revision is reported to be EU secondary sanctions, which have limited the airline’s ability to acquire aircraft.

AlMasria had allocated around US$100 million for the purchase of two Airbus A321s and two A330s for use on the Russian market.

"After one of the payments was made, the funds were frozen in a deposit account because the Egyptian airline was accused of working with Russia. As a result, only two aircraft were delivered, and even then with a delay of more than 65 days," the source told Izvestia.

Additionally, the decision to reduce flights to Russia was influenced by security risks from drone attacks and frequent delays in flight departures.

Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency confirmed that AlMasria had decided to cut its number of flights to Russia.

Background:

  • The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has recommended that airlines avoid flying to Moscow, St Petersburg and other Russian cities.
  • EASA updated its conflict zone bulletin, adding Russian airspace – particularly the European part of it – to its list of areas considered dangerous for civil aircraft.

