Russian Consulate General: Bathyscaphe with Russian tourists sank near Hurghada, Egypt

Stepan HaftkoThursday, 27 March 2025, 14:24
A Sinbad bathyscaphe. Photo: Telegram channel Novaya Gazeta Europe

At least 4 Russian tourists have died as a result of the crash of a leisure bathyscaphe off the coast of Egypt at about 10:00 on 27 March. Forty-five people were on board, not including the crew. 

Source: Consulate General of the Russian Federation in Hurghada

Quote: "A Sindbad bathyscaphe belonging to the hotel of the same name [Sindbad Club Hotel] crashed at a distance of 1 km from the shore. The boat was on an underwater excursion. In addition to the crew, 45 tourists, including minors, were on board. All of them are Russian citizens, tourists travelling through the Biblio Globus agency."

Details: Early reports from the Consulate General indicate that most of the bathyscaphe's passengers were rescued and taken to their hotels and hospitals in Hurghada.

Their condition does not cause concern. Four people died, and the fate of several tourists is being investigated.

The Russian Consulate General's Diplomats are working at the Sindbad Hotel pier.

Radio Liberty states that 6 Russians were killed.

