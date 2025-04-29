Trump is "running out of patience" with Russia, Finnish president says

Finnish President Alexander Stubb has predicted that the United States may soon take tougher action against Russia if it refuses to end its war against Ukraine.

Source: Stubb in an interview with The New York Times released on Tuesday 29 April, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Stubb noted that due to the lack of progress in the peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, US President Donald Trump is "running out of patience, and we’ve now seen statements which are quite tough on Putin and Russia".

"So I just hope the Kremlin understands that you don’t play with President Trump," he added.

The Finnish president suggested that Trump's waning patience could "actually then move things in the right direction" by pressuring Russia to stop stalling a peaceful resolution to the war.

Stubb also noted that "with a little bit of creative writing", it is possible to find wording that could halt the bloodshed in Ukraine while addressing differing US and European stances on recognising the annexation of Crimea.

Background:

Following his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Vatican, Trump criticised Russia's latest strikes on Ukrainian cities and expressed doubts that Kremlin leader Putin wanted to end the war. He also threatened to impose sanctions on Russia.

Later, Trump stated that Putin should stop the fighting and negotiate a peace deal.

