All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Trump is "running out of patience" with Russia, Finnish president says

Oleh PavliukTuesday, 29 April 2025, 18:42
Trump is running out of patience with Russia, Finnish president says
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Finnish President Alexander Stubb has predicted that the United States may soon take tougher action against Russia if it refuses to end its war against Ukraine.

Source: Stubb in an interview with The New York Times released on Tuesday 29 April, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Stubb noted that due to the lack of progress in the peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, US President Donald Trump is "running out of patience, and we’ve now seen statements which are quite tough on Putin and Russia".

Advertisement:

"So I just hope the Kremlin understands that you don’t play with President Trump," he added.

The Finnish president suggested that Trump's waning patience could "actually then move things in the right direction" by pressuring Russia to stop stalling a peaceful resolution to the war.

Stubb also noted that "with a little bit of creative writing", it is possible to find wording that could halt the bloodshed in Ukraine while addressing differing US and European stances on recognising the annexation of Crimea.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • Following his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Vatican, Trump criticised Russia's latest strikes on Ukrainian cities and expressed doubts that Kremlin leader Putin wanted to end the war. He also threatened to impose sanctions on Russia.
  • Later, Trump stated that Putin should stop the fighting and negotiate a peace deal.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon! 

FinlandTrumpRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Putin's proposal for "three-day truce" is absurd, says Trump's Ukraine envoy Kellogg
Almost 90% of Ukrainians don't trust Trump, poll shows
Russians push towards border of Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk oblasts – Ukraine's defence forces
Ukraine's defence minister makes personnel changes at Defence Ministry
Kremlin hints Russia won't agree to 30-day truce
EU confirms it may separate Ukraine and Moldova on their path to membership
All News
Finland
Russian shadow fleet tanker nearly caused environmental catastrophe near Finland
After call with Zelenskyy, Finnish President Stubb urges Russia to accept ceasefire
Now is not time to call Putin, Finnish foreign minister says
RECENT NEWS
20:51
It's unconstructive to allow Ukraine and Moldova to be separated on their way to EU, says senior Kyiv official
20:38
Melitopol native sentenced to 27 years in Russian prison for attempting to poison military graduates
20:32
Man convicted in Latvia over fighting for Russia in Ukraine
20:16
EXPLAINERHow Trump is leaving the US exposed to foreign interference
19:27
Putin's proposal for "three-day truce" is absurd, says Trump's Ukraine envoy Kellogg
19:22
Kyiv and Budapest agree to hold consultations to unblock Ukraine's movement to EU
18:42
Trump is "running out of patience" with Russia, Finnish president says
18:20
UK Defence Intelligence analyses Putin's announcement of 9 May ceasefire
18:08
Viktoriia Project: a story of captivity and torture endured by journalist Roshchyna
18:07
New 17th EU sanctions package against Russia not expected until late May, says Zelenskyy's sanctions commissioner
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: