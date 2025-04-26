All Sections
Putin is "just tapping me along", says Trump after Zelenskyy meeting

Ivanna KostinaSaturday, 26 April 2025, 17:29
Putin is just tapping me along, says Trump after Zelenskyy meeting
Trump meets Putin. Stock photo: Getty Images

President Donald Trump has criticised the latest Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities and expressed doubt that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin seeks to end the war. Trump has also threatened to impose sanctions on Russia.

Source: Trump on Truth Social en route to the US from Italy, where he attended Pope Francis's funeral and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Details: Trump once again criticised his Democratic predecessors and said he had nothing to do with "this stupid war".

Quote from Trump: "This is Sleepy Joe Biden's War, not mine. It was a loser from day one, and should have never happened, and wouldn't have happened if I were President at the time. I’m just trying to clean up the mess that was left to me by Obama and Biden, and what a mess it is."

Details: He noted that Putin had no reason to fire missiles on civilian areas, cities and towns over the past few days.

"It makes me think that maybe he doesn't want to stop the war, he's just tapping me along, and has to be dealt with differently, through 'Banking' or 'Secondary Sanctions'? Too many people are dying!!!" Trump wrote.

Background: 

  • Before Pope Francis's funeral, Zelenskyy and Trump met in Rome. The meeting took place amid US pressure on Kyiv in an attempt to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
  • The Ukrainian leader stressed that his meeting with Trump has the potential to be historic. The White House also called the meeting very productive.

