Trump says Putin must stop its strikes on Ukraine and sign agreement

US President Donald Trump has expressed his disappointment over the Russian missile strike on Kyiv and uncertainty about Russian leader Vladimir Putin's intentions to end the war.

Source: Trump during a conversation with journalists before boarding Air Force One

Details: Trump expressed his disappointment with Putin over the missile strike on Kyiv and stated that he could not confidently say whether the Russian leader is serious about ending the war.

Advertisement:

"We'll see what happens over the next few days. We'll probably learn a lot. I was very disappointed that missiles were flying. By Russia," he said as he left New Jersey.

Trump noted that Putin must demonstrate a willingness to end the war.

"I want him to stop shooting, sit down and sign a deal," he said.

Advertisement:

"We have the confines of a deal, I believe, and I want him to sign it and be done with it and just go back to life," Trump added.

Commenting on his 15-minute meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky in the Vatican, Trump emphasised that the Ukrainian president is doing everything possible for his country.

Quote: "It was a nice meeting; it was a beautiful meeting. I tell you, it’s the nicest office I’ve ever seen – it was a beautiful, beautiful scene. He wants to do something good for his country. I think he is doing a good job. He is working hard. We'll see what happens. He told me that he needs more weapons, but he's been saying that for three years."

Details: Trump believes Zelenskyy has become "calmer" and more interested in reaching a peace agreement.

He specifically stated that Zelenskyy is willing to give up Crimea.

"Oh, I think so," Trump said.

Background:

On 26 April, Zelenskyy met with Trump in Rome on the sidelines of official events for the funeral of Pope Francis.

The Ukrainian leader stressed that his meeting with Trump has the potential to be historic. The White House also called the meeting very productive.

Trump, after meeting with Zelenskyy on 26 April in Rome, criticised Putin for strikes on peaceful Ukrainian cities and suggested that he does not want to end the war but is "just tapping me along".

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!