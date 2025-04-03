All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih: number of casualties rises to 17

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 3 April 2025, 10:49
Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih: number of casualties rises to 17
Aftermath of the attack. Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

The number of people injured in the city of Kryvyi Rih as a result of the Russian attack on 2 April has risen to 17, with 4 people killed.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The updated information indicates that 17 people were injured in yesterday's missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, 11 of whom remain in hospital. Four people were killed."

Advertisement:

Background: On the afternoon of 2 April, Russian forces attacked Kryvyi Rih. Early reports indicate that they attacked with a ballistic missile. At the time, 4 people were reported dead and 14 injured, including a 6-year-old girl and an 8-year-old boy.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kryvyi Rihwar
Advertisement:
Prince Harry makes unannounced visit to Ukraine – photo
EU to allocate €1bn from Russian frozen asset revenues to strengthen Ukraine's defence industry – EU ambassador
Zelenskyy: Ukraine is preparing new sanctions against Russia's shadow fleet
New video of Chinese POW interrogation: he wants to go back to China, not Russia
Transport visa-free regime between Ukraine and EU extended until end of 2025
US and Russia exchange prisoners: woman who donated to Ukraine among those released - WSJ
All News
Kryvyi Rih
Russians strike Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missile: four killed, over 10 injured – photos
Eight people injured in Russian ballistic missile strike on Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photo
Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih: fires break out, business, warehouses and cars damaged
RECENT NEWS
08:18
Number of injured in Russian attack on Dnipro rises to nine, large-scale fire extinguished – photos
07:34
Russia loses 1,210 soldiers and 15 armoured combat vehicles over past day
06:38
UK announces $580m military aid package to Ukraine – Bloomberg
04:18
Only ceasefire can now be discussed in talks with Russia – US Department of State
01:44
Russians occupy Oleksandropil in Donetsk Oblast and advance toward border with Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – DeepState
23:53
Ukrainian wrestler Livach wins her second European Championship title
23:25
Prince Harry makes unannounced visit to Ukraine – photo
21:40
UpdatedRussian missile hits Dnipro: large-scale fire starts, people killed and injured – photos
21:26
EU to allocate €1bn from Russian frozen asset revenues to strengthen Ukraine's defence industry – EU ambassador
20:49
US ambassador to Ukraine plans early resignation – CBS News, Reuters
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: