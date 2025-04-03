Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih: number of casualties rises to 17

The number of people injured in the city of Kryvyi Rih as a result of the Russian attack on 2 April has risen to 17, with 4 people killed.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The updated information indicates that 17 people were injured in yesterday's missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, 11 of whom remain in hospital. Four people were killed."

Background: On the afternoon of 2 April, Russian forces attacked Kryvyi Rih. Early reports indicate that they attacked with a ballistic missile. At the time, 4 people were reported dead and 14 injured, including a 6-year-old girl and an 8-year-old boy.

