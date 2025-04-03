NATO members have provided Ukraine with US$20bn in military aid in 2025, secretary general says
During the first three months of 2025, NATO member states have provided Ukraine with military assistance totalling more than US$20 billion.
Source: NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at a media briefing ahead of a North Atlantic Council meeting at foreign minister level in Brussels on 3 April
Details: Rutte reiterated that NATO Allies have provided Ukraine with more than US$20 billion in the first three months of this year.
Quote: "We have seen the latest numbers coming in that overall, NATO Allies have provided in the first three months over US$20 billion in support to Ukraine to make sure they can stay in the fight as long as it continues."
Details: Addressing US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Rutte thanked him for his "tireless diplomacy".
"Over the last couple of months, you have travelled the whole world. I also want to thank you for what you did before as a senator supporting NATO, and we will have a lot to discuss over the coming two days," he said.
Regarding Ukraine, Rutte said that US President Donald Trump and his team "broke the deadlock".
"You started a process of negotiations with our full support to bring the Ukraine war to a lasting and durable peace. And in the meantime, the Europeans are stepping up and providing a lot of military support to Ukraine," Rutte said.
Background:
- Earlier in the day, Rutte said the Russian threat to NATO territory will not disappear after peace is made with Ukraine.
- The day before, the NATO secretary general commented for the first time on the leak of a Pentagon memo that revealed the US would not defend Europe.
- Rutte also predicted that NATO members' defence spending requirements will increase by more than 1.5 times.
