NATO members have provided Ukraine with US$20bn in military aid in 2025, secretary general says

During the first three months of 2025, NATO member states have provided Ukraine with military assistance totalling more than US$20 billion.

Source: NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at a media briefing ahead of a North Atlantic Council meeting at foreign minister level in Brussels on 3 April

Details: Rutte reiterated that NATO Allies have provided Ukraine with more than US$20 billion in the first three months of this year.

Quote: "We have seen the latest numbers coming in that overall, NATO Allies have provided in the first three months over US$20 billion in support to Ukraine to make sure they can stay in the fight as long as it continues."

Details: Addressing US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Rutte thanked him for his "tireless diplomacy".

"Over the last couple of months, you have travelled the whole world. I also want to thank you for what you did before as a senator supporting NATO, and we will have a lot to discuss over the coming two days," he said.

Regarding Ukraine, Rutte said that US President Donald Trump and his team "broke the deadlock".

"You started a process of negotiations with our full support to bring the Ukraine war to a lasting and durable peace. And in the meantime, the Europeans are stepping up and providing a lot of military support to Ukraine," Rutte said.

Background:

Earlier in the day, Rutte said the Russian threat to NATO territory will not disappear after peace is made with Ukraine.

The day before, the NATO secretary general commented for the first time on the leak of a Pentagon memo that revealed the US would not defend Europe.

Rutte also predicted that NATO members' defence spending requirements will increase by more than 1.5 times.

