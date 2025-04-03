Poland hands over 5,000 Starlink systems to Ukraine

Poland has supplied Ukraine with an additional 5,000 Starlink Enterprise items to ensure stable communications for the military and critical infrastructure.

Details: The ministry reports that these Starlinks will help restore communication in the liberated regions and ensure the operation of schools and medical and social institutions, as well as power engineers and military facilities.

Quote: "Ukrainians will stay connected even in the direst conditions."

More details: The ministry says that thanks to the support of international partners, it has secured more than 50,000 terminals for Ukraine, with the largest number – 29,500 – coming from Poland.

Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine's Minister of Digital Transformation, stated that Starlinks will enable residents in frontline areas to stay connected: they will be able to call their families, contact emergency services and access news, as regular communication is unavailable in the liberated territories due to Russian attacks and the destruction of base stations.

The ministry expressed gratitude to the governments of Poland and Germany, as well as other partners, "for their steadfast and unwavering support".

For reference: Starlink Enterprise is a new generation of Starlink terminals featuring powerful antennas that provide faster and more stable internet connections. This system can support a large number of users simultaneously without experiencing a drop in speed.

