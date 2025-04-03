All Sections
Ukrainian foreign minister to urge NATO allies to strengthen sanctions on Russia

Serhiy SydorenkoThursday, 3 April 2025, 20:56
Ukrainian foreign minister to urge NATO allies to strengthen sanctions on Russia
Andrii Sybiha. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha believes that Western partners should impose new sanctions on Russia to compel it to pursue peace in Ukraine.

Source: Sybiha in Brussels at a joint briefing with the NATO secretary general before the meeting of the NATO–Ukraine Council, as reported by a European Pravda correspondent

Details: Sybiha stated that he would explain to European ministers that Russia has serious intentions to expand the war further into Europe.

Quote: "The question is not whether Russia wants to attack the rest of Europe – look at how many resources it puts in its military machine. The only question is whether we  will be prepared for this or not. Will we stop Russia in Ukraine and deter further aggression?"

More details: The minister added that Russia can be deterred from further aggression "if pressure on Moscow is increased and Ukraine is strengthened".

Quote: "Today I will discuss with allies how to put pressure on Russia to engage in real dialogue [on peace]." 

Background: 

  • Russia is currently demanding the opposite – the lifting of sanctions as a precondition for peace talks.
  • On 2 April, the Kremlin’s envoy visited Washington and held meetings there. He later said he was working on achieving a "real understanding" of Russia’s position by the US.

Russo-Ukrainian warsanctionsAndrii Sybiha
Russo-Ukrainian war
