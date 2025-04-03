All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Putin's envoy meets with Witkoff in Washington – Reuters

Stepan HaftkoThursday, 3 April 2025, 03:42
Putin's envoy meets with Witkoff in Washington – Reuters
Putin and Dmitriev. Photo: Getty Images

Russian Presidential Envoy for International Cooperation Kirill Dmitriev has met with Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy to the Middle East, in Washington. The meeting marked the first visit by a high-ranking Russian official since the beginning of the full-scale war.

Source: Reuters

Quote from Reuters: "The Trump administration continues to press Russia and Ukraine to agree to a ceasefire, two US officials familiar with the matter said."

Advertisement:

Details: Reuters said Dmitriev, a former Goldman Sachs investment banker with a Stanford education, is one of the most well-connected figures of the Russian elite in the United States, maintaining close ties with several key members of Trump's team.

He became the highest-ranking Russian diplomatic representative to visit the United States on an official trip since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Dmitriev stated on X (Twitter) that the dialogue between Russia and the US, which he claims to be very important, concerns the world's prosperity.

Advertisement:

Read also: Officer Dmitriev: how a Kyiv-born financier became the main negotiator between Putin and Trump

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

USARussianegotiations
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Ukraine is preparing new sanctions against Russia's shadow fleet
New video of Chinese POW interrogation: he wants to go back to China, not Russia
Transport visa-free regime between Ukraine and EU extended until end of 2025
US and Russia exchange prisoners: woman who donated to Ukraine among those released - WSJ
Ukraine and Georgia resume ferry service
Commander of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces may be dismissed, could receive new position
All News
USA
Ukraine-US minerals deal: Washington announces upcoming visit by Ukrainian delegation
Trump's tariffs will hit millions of people hard, EU gears up to respond, says von der Leyen
Trump imposes reciprocal tariffs on all countries worldwide – CNBC
RECENT NEWS
21:40
Russian missile hits Dnipro: man killed, large-scale fire starts
20:49
US ambassador to Ukraine plans early resignation – CBS News, Reuters
20:46
Russian drone hits residential building in Zhytomyr Oblast, killing one person
20:33
Zelenskyy: Ukraine is preparing new sanctions against Russia's shadow fleet
20:12
Ukrainian wrestler Livach wins her second European Championship title
20:04
Assets of Belarusian potash giant confiscated in favour of Ukraine under Justice Ministry lawsuit
19:39
Russians destroy Biosphere Corporation warehouses in Dnipro
19:16
Russian Shahed drone hits home of Kharkiv puppet theatre worker: colleagues launch fundraiser – photos
19:14
EXPLAINERHow the EU–Ukraine meeting in Brussels highlighted looming trade challenges
18:45
New Portuguese ambassador officially begins work in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: