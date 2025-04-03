Putin's envoy meets with Witkoff in Washington – Reuters

Russian Presidential Envoy for International Cooperation Kirill Dmitriev has met with Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy to the Middle East, in Washington. The meeting marked the first visit by a high-ranking Russian official since the beginning of the full-scale war.

Source: Reuters

Quote from Reuters: "The Trump administration continues to press Russia and Ukraine to agree to a ceasefire, two US officials familiar with the matter said."

Details: Reuters said Dmitriev, a former Goldman Sachs investment banker with a Stanford education, is one of the most well-connected figures of the Russian elite in the United States, maintaining close ties with several key members of Trump's team.

He became the highest-ranking Russian diplomatic representative to visit the United States on an official trip since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Dmitriev stated on X (Twitter) that the dialogue between Russia and the US, which he claims to be very important, concerns the world's prosperity.

Background:

On 31 March, Russian Presidential Envoy for International Cooperation Kirill Dmitriev announced the beginning of Russia-US talks on joint projects to extract rare earth metals.

On 2 April, it was reported that Dmitriev, who had been removed from sanctions, was travelling to the United States for talks.

