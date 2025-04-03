All Sections
Moscow's envoy Dmitriev says he arrived in US on Putin's orders: meetings to last two days

Iryna BalachukThursday, 3 April 2025, 12:15
Moscow's envoy Dmitriev says he arrived in US on Putin's orders: meetings to last two days
Kirill Dmitriev. Photo: Dmitriev on Telegram

Russian Presidential Envoy for International Cooperation Kirill Dmitriev has confirmed that he is in the United States, holding meetings with representatives of President Donald Trump’s administration.

Source: Dmitriev on Telegram

Quote: "On 2-3 April, on the orders of President of the Russian Federation V. Putin, I am holding meetings in Washington with representatives of President Donald Trump’s administration."

Details: Dmitriev stated that the dialogue between Russia and the US was "completely destroyed under the Biden administration".

"Restoring dialogue is a complex and gradual process. But every meeting, every open conversation allows progress to be made," he wrote.

Dmitriev added that "a real understanding of Russia’s position opens new opportunities for constructive cooperation, including in the investment and economic sphere".

Background:

  • Dmitriev met with Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy to the Middle East, in Washington. The meeting marked the first visit by a high-ranking Russian official since the beginning of the full-scale war.
  • CNN reported that US authorities had temporarily lifted sanctions on Dmitriev, allowing the State Department to issue him a visa to enter the United States.

