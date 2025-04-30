All Sections
Ukrainian and Russian forces clash 177 times in 24 hours – Ukraine's General Staff

Stepan HaftkoWednesday, 30 April 2025, 08:30
Ukrainian troops. Stock photo: Ukraine's General Staff

Russian forces have been the most active on the Pokrovsk, Lyman and Kursk fronts over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 30 April

Quote: "Yesterday (29 April – ed.), the enemy launched 91 airstrikes on Ukrainian positions and settlements, dropping 179 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they carried out almost 5,900 bombardments, 95 of which were from multiple-launch rocket systems, and used 3,186 kamikaze drones in their attacks."

Details: On the Kharkiv front, Ukrainian troops repelled two Russian attacks near the settlements of Vovchansk and Kamianka.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces have mounted nine attacks near the settlements of Zahryzove, Stepova Novoselivka, Petropavlivka and Nova Kruhliakivka over the past 24 hours.

On the Lyman front, Russian troops conducted 21 attacks near the settlements of Lypove, Nove, Novomykhailivka, Myrne, Zelena Dolyna and Yampolivka.

On the Siversk front, Russian soldiers launched four attacks near the settlements of Bilohorivka and Verkhnokamianske.

On the Kramatorsk front, 13 combat engagements occurred near the settlements of Maiske, Predtechyne, Bila Hora, Kurdiumivka and Chasiv Yar.

On the Toretsk front, Russian forces carried out six attacks near the settlements of Dachne, Toretsk, Krymske and Dyliivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian forces repelled 75 Russian attacks near the settlements of Stara Mykolaivka, Tarasivka, Shevchenko, Yelyzavetivka, Novotoretske, Lysivka, Uspenivka, Kotliarivka, Troitske, Nadiivka and Andriivka.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian troops repelled 13 Russian attacks near the settlements of Kostiantynopil, Burlatske, Pryvilne, Rivnopillia and Odradne.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians mounted one attack but to no avail.

On the Kursk front, Ukrainian forces repelled 25 Russian attacks. Russian troops launched eight airstrikes using 19 guided bombs and conducted 250 artillery strikes, including 19 from multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the Huliaipole and Orikhiv fronts, no offensive actions have been recorded.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

Russo-Ukrainian warGeneral Staff
