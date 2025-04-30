Lithuania warns against falling for Russian propaganda after Putin's "truce"

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys, commenting on Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin's statement about a "three-day truce", has urged people not to not fall for Russian propaganda.

Source: Delfi quoting the Lithuanian foreign minister, as reported by European Pravda

Details: He said that Russia is trying to convince Washington that its army "is the absolutely dominant party" in the war against Ukraine.

Advertisement:

"We know that this is not true – Ukraine is holding the front line... but the truth is that a lot depends on Putin. We need to continue to apply pressure and not give in to the propaganda narrative that everything is in his control," the minister added.

Background:

Earlier, Putin announced another "truce" in the Russian-Ukrainian war, to take place on the days of Russia's Victory Day celebrations. It is to start at midnight on 8 May and last until midnight on 11 May.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said that the three-day ceasefire announced by the Kremlin is not enough; a just and lasting peace is needed.

UK Defence Intelligence believes that the three-day "truce" announced by the Kremlin leader to mark 9 May is intended to show Russia's alleged openness to some kind of agreement and to limit Ukraine's long-range strikes while not worsening its position on the front line.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!