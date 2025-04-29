UK Defence Intelligence analyses Putin's announcement of 9 May ceasefire

UK Defence Intelligence believes that the three-day ceasefire announced by Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin leader, to mark Victory Day is intended to show Russia's alleged openness to any agreements and to limit Ukraine's long-range strikes, while not worsening its position on the front line [Victory Day is a Russian holiday commemorating the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in 1945, celebrated on 9 May – ed.].

Source: UK Defence Intelligence update dated 29 April on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: UK intelligence commented on the statement by Vladimir Putin, who announced a three-day ceasefire in the war against Ukraine on 28 April, with the dates around Victory Day on 9 May set for 8-10 May.

They recalled that Ukraine had called for a full and unconditional 30-day ceasefire.

"As with Putin's unilateral 30-hour Easter ceasefire, this announcement is almost certainly intended to demonstrate a constructive approach in ongoing talks, without incurring significant costs to Russia's battlefield position," the report says.

It is also suggested that Putin wants to reduce the risk of long-range strikes by Ukraine on Russian territory during these days.

The UK intelligence agency recalled that over the past three years, many Russian cities, especially near the border with Ukraine, have cancelled Victory Day celebrations.

Background:

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić has said that he had not changed his mind about attending the Victory Day parade in Moscow and that one of the Serbian military units would participate in the parade on Red Square.

It was reported that Vučić would travel to Moscow with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.

On 14 April, EU chief diplomat Kaja Kallas called on European leaders not to participate in military celebrations in Moscow on 9 May but to demonstrate solidarity with Ukraine.

