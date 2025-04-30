Estonia ready to send company of soldiers to Ukraine as part of deterrence force

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal has stated that his country is ready to join the deterrence forces of the coalition of the willing, led by the United Kingdom and France, which proposes security guarantees to Ukraine.

Source: Estonian government in a statement on its website, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Michal noted that the planning of the coalition of the willing is halfway complete, but Estonia is ready to contribute a company-sized combat unit of ground troops, instructors and staff officers.

"Of course, we will ask for a mandate from the Riigikogu before sending the unit," he added, referring to the Estonian parliament.

Michal pointed out that Estonia still believes that NATO membership is the best way to guarantee Ukraine's security.

"If NATO membership takes time, Ukraine must be guaranteed deterrence and defence measures by allied forces based on its territory," he stressed.

"The security of Ukraine is the security of Europe. An independent, sovereign Ukraine, part of the European family, is the best strategic guarantee against Moscow's imperialism for all of us. We must show that we can do good deeds, not just think about them," said Michal.

Notably, Estonia is the first country to officially, at the level of government communication, declare its readiness to send military personnel to Ukraine.

A company's size can vary from 50 to 250 soldiers, but the usual size of such a unit is about 150 troops.

Background:

Earlier, The Times, citing sources from within the coalition of the willing, reported that Europe would face a major challenge in deploying 25,000 troops to Ukraine as a deterrent force, given the under-resourced and underfunded state of its armed forces.

According to closed-door discussions, the UK is prepared to contribute up to 10,000 troops, while France may send between 5,000 and 10,000.

At a meeting in Czechia on 25 April, coalition members reaffirmed the need to secure a ceasefire as a precondition for negotiations on a long-term peace agreement.

