UK Defence Intelligence analyses prison sentence for popular Russian general

Iryna KutielievaWednesday, 30 April 2025, 13:27
Stock Photo: Getty Images

UK Defence Intelligence has analysed the sentence of Russian General Ivan Popov, who was popular in the ranks of the Russian occupation forces, in their update.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence update dated 29 April on X, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The update indicates that Popov was sentenced to five years in prison on charges of large-scale fraud and service forgery related to the sale of military construction materials.

He was also stripped of his military rank and fined 800,000 roubles (approximately $9,600).

His request to return to the front line in Ukraine was reportedly rejected.

Popov was dismissed from his post as commander of the 58th Army, which was deployed in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Oblast, in July 2023 after his private criticism of the competence of decisions made by the Russian military command was made public.

Popov was then arrested in May 2024 on fraud charges.

"Corruption is endemic in the Russian system, with punishment more often applied as a political tool than an attempt to enforce good governance," the update says.

The intelligence update recalls that the Russian regime has a long history of using real or fictitious corruption allegations to eliminate or punish critics or those who have displeased more powerful members of the elite.

Background:

  • Earlier, UK Defence Intelligence suggested that the three-day "truce" announced by the Kremlin leader for the 9 May celebrations was intended to show Russia's alleged openness to some kind of agreement and to limit Ukraine's long-range strikes without worsening its position on the frontline.
  • Another recent UK Defence Intelligence update examined how Russia is recruiting foreigners to join its armed forces to fight in the war it has waged against Ukraine.

