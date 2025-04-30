All Sections
In second half of 2024, number of Russian cyberattacks rose by nearly half

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 30 April 2025, 14:55
A person working on a computer. Stock photo: SSSCIP

The number of Russian cyber operations increased by 48% in the second half of 2024 compared to the first half of the year.

Source: the analytical report titled Russian Cyber Operations H2'2024 by the CERT-UA team, operating within the State Cyber Protection Centre of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine (SSSCIP)

Quote: "Among the trends of the second half of 2024 is a 48% increase in the number of incidents compared to the previous six-month period. The CERT-UA team notes a significant increase in the complexity of attacks and the sensitivity of the targets they were aimed at."

Details: Russian hackers have been actively implementing automation, conducting supply chain attacks by infiltrating through software vendors, and combining espionage techniques with sabotage.

Their primary focus has been reconnaissance, in particular attempts to gain access to situational awareness systems and defence industry facilities that could affect the operational situation on the battlefield.

Analysts note that in 2024, Russia’s cyber strategy entered a new phase: larger-scale, more sophisticated and better coordinated campaigns posing a high threat level to critical infrastructure.

Despite this, Ukraine managed to thwart a significant portion of attacks during the preparation phase thanks to improved cyber hygiene, enhanced early threat detection and close international cooperation.

Background: On 7 April, the SSSCIP warned of targeted cyber activity aimed at espionage against Ukrainian institutions involved in military innovation.

