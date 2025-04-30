All Sections
Zelenskyy invites Canadian PM to visit Ukraine

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 30 April 2025, 21:57
Zelenskyy invites Canadian PM to visit Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Wednesday 30 April and invited him to visit Ukraine. 

Source: European Pravda citing Zelenskyy

Details: Zelenskyy said that he had congratulated Carney on the victory of his Liberal Party in the early parliamentary elections and discussed cooperation within the Group of Seven, currently chaired by Canada. 

"We talked with the Prime Minister about sanctions against Russia and agreed on the necessity of continuing strong sanctions for the war against the aggressor. We also discussed air defence for Ukraine, diplomacy, and communication with key partners," Zelenskyy said.

In addition, he said that he had invited the Canadian Prime Minister Carney "to visit Ukraine – Kyiv". 

"I have no doubt that Canada's leadership in defending international law will continue to be felt," concluded Zelenskyy. 

Background: 

  • The Liberal Party, led by Prime Minister Mark Carney, won the election but did not secure the majority needed to form a government on its own. 
  • A few months ago, the Conservatives were the undisputed leaders in the polls. However, the resignation of Justin Trudeau as the Liberal leader, as well as the new challenge facing the country – US President Donald Trump's attack on Canada – changed the situation. 

