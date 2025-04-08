All Sections
Belgian PM and heads of Belgian Defence and Foreign Ministries arrive in Kyiv

Iryna KutielievaTuesday, 8 April 2025, 10:48
Belgian PM and heads of Belgian Defence and Foreign Ministries arrive in Kyiv
Belgian officials. Photo: VRT

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever, Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot and Defence Minister Theo Francken have arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday 8 April.

Source: European Pravda; VRT, Belgian national public service broadcasters

Details: The Belgian ministers will hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv.

Advertisement:

The Belgian foreign minister noted that this visit is not just a symbolic gesture.

Quote from Prévot: "It is a mission of solidarity, of hope, and of unwavering support for a generation of Ukrainians fighting for their freedom and their future."

More details: The Belgian foreign minister also posted a photo from Bucha in Kyiv Oblast, which the Belgian ministers visited to pay tribute to the victims of Russian aggression.

Advertisement:

Quote from Prévot: "Today, we honour the victims. We stand with the survivors. And we reaffirm this: Belgium stands shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine. Justice must prevail."

Background:

  • Earlier, the Belgian defence minister posted a photo of himself and De Wever with the caption: "We are going to Ukraine together with our prime minister, we support the bravest of Europeans in every way."
  • Representatives of the new Belgian government, which took office in February 2025, have not yet visited Ukraine.
  • Meanwhile, Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umierov met with his Belgian counterpart Theo Francken in mid-February to discuss further implementation of the F-16 programme.

