Belgian PM and heads of Belgian Defence and Foreign Ministries arrive in Kyiv

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever, Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot and Defence Minister Theo Francken have arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday 8 April.

Source: European Pravda; VRT, Belgian national public service broadcasters

Details: The Belgian ministers will hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv.

The Belgian foreign minister noted that this visit is not just a symbolic gesture.

Quote from Prévot: "It is a mission of solidarity, of hope, and of unwavering support for a generation of Ukrainians fighting for their freedom and their future."

More details: The Belgian foreign minister also posted a photo from Bucha in Kyiv Oblast, which the Belgian ministers visited to pay tribute to the victims of Russian aggression.

Quote from Prévot: "Today, we honour the victims. We stand with the survivors. And we reaffirm this: Belgium stands shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine. Justice must prevail."

Background:

Earlier, the Belgian defence minister posted a photo of himself and De Wever with the caption: "We are going to Ukraine together with our prime minister, we support the bravest of Europeans in every way."

Representatives of the new Belgian government, which took office in February 2025, have not yet visited Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umierov met with his Belgian counterpart Theo Francken in mid-February to discuss further implementation of the F-16 programme.

