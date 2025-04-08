Ukraine's former commander-in-chief confirms existence of Wiesbaden HQ, calling it "our secret weapon"

Valerii Zaluzhnyi during a meeting with American and British partners in Ukraine in August 2023. Photo: on Zaluzhnyi

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and current Ukrainian Ambassador to the UK, has lifted the veil on the creation of a military headquarters in Wiesbaden, Germany, in 2022, describing it as a "secret weapon" used in planning operations and identifying needs for their implementation.

Source: Zaluzhnyi on Facebook; The New York Times

Details: Prior to this, The New York Times reported that Ukrainian and American military personnel in the Wiesbaden headquarters cooperated daily to identify priority targets. Intelligence officers examined satellite imagery and intercepted messages to locate Russian positions, the coordinates of which were later passed on to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The publication stated that the idea behind the partnership was that close cooperation with the US would compensate for Russia’s overwhelming advantage in manpower and weaponry. To guide Ukrainians in deploying their increasingly sophisticated arsenal, the Americans launched an operation called Task Force Dragon.

Speaking about the development of the headquarters, Zaluzhnyi explained that after the full-scale invasion began, military assistance from partners increased significantly. Ukraine began receiving a wide range of weapons and equipment, which brought new challenges in terms of logistics and repair.

Quote from Zaluzhnyi: "That is why, in April 2022, we set up a facility to coordinate military aid deliveries to Ukraine. It was initially stationed at the US European Command headquarters in Stuttgart, Germany. Later, the headquarters continued to operate in Wiesbaden.

We quickly understood that we needed a joint operational headquarters with our partners to evaluate the requirement for weapons and equipment based on operational planning. This became especially important in the summer of 2022, when our partners began to doubt the practicality of specific types of weapons and ammunition on the front line in Ukraine."

Details: Zaluzhnyi revealed that this gave rise to the idea of transforming the logistics centre into an operational headquarters that would analyse Ukraine’s planned operations and define needs based on NATO standards. The initiative was implemented with the support of the United Kingdom.

"And Wiesbaden received a new lease on life. This headquarters became the place where operations were planned, war games were conducted, needs for the Armed Forces were formed, and then communicated to Washington and European capitals," Zaluzhnyi wrote.

He stressed that this platform has become "an excellent mechanism for cooperation with our partners regarding future military operations and for forming requirements to support them".

