Ukrainian steelmaker Metinvest receives first coal shipment from US after shutdown of Pokrovske Coal Company mines

Metinvest Group, the largest steel producer in Ukraine, has received its first coal shipment from the United States following the suspension of operations at the Pokrovske Coal Company.

Source: press service for Metinvest

Details: The bulk carrier Bison delivered 80,000 tonnes of coking coal from United Coal Company (UCC), which will help ensure the stable operation of Metinvest's steel plants, particularly Zaporizhstal and Kametstal.

Advertisement:

The press service noted that Metinvest switched to alternative sources of supply after suspending the operations of the Pokrovske Coal Company, the only supplier of coking coal in Ukraine.

Metinvest CEO Yurii Ryzhenkov stated, "Despite the challenging conditions in the Ukrainian steel industry due to the aggressor's ongoing invasion, we have mobilised our resources to ensure the industry's operation. Supplies of US coal will not only support steel production at Kamianske and Zaporizhzhia, but will also provide jobs for tens of thousands of employees and contractors".

John Schroder, CEO of United Coal Company, added, "UCC remains committed to supporting the Group and contributing to economic stability and resilience in Ukraine by ensuring consistent coal deliveries that will enable uninterrupted steel production in the country".

Advertisement:

Background:

In 2024, Metinvest reported a loss of US$1.15 billion.

In 2024, Metinvest's coal concentrate production decreased by 22% compared to 2023 – to 4.2 million tonnes.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!