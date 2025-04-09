Russians attack Kharkiv, causing fires and injuring civilians – photo, video

The Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office has posted a video showing the aftermath of a large-scale Russian strike on the city of Kharkiv on the night of 8-9 April and commented on it. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine has released photos.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office; State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: Dmytro Chubenko, the spokesman for the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office, stated that the Russians conducted around 20 strikes on the Osnovianskyi, Industrialnyi, Shevchenkivskyi and Kyivskyi districts late in the evening.

He added that around 10 houses had been damaged in the Kyivskyi district.

Chubenko stated that the majority of the strikes, around 15 out of 20, hit the Osnovianskyi district, all targeting the industrial zone.

He also reported that two people had been injured in the Russian strikes: a 65-year-old security guard who suffered a head injury and an acute stress reaction and a woman around 50 years old who also sought medical treatment due to acute stress.

Chubenko also noted that the Russian strike had caused very extensive destruction, saying they used Geran-2 UAVs.

The State Emergency Service published photos on Wednesday morning 9 April showing the aftermath of the large-scale Russian strike on Kharkiv. The fire service reported six separate fires. The total area affected by fire exceeded 1,200 sq m.

Firefighter extinguishing fire Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Firefighter extinguishing fire Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Fire at the scene Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

