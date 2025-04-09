All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukraine receives €1 billion from EU at expense of Russian assets

Alyona KyrychenkoWednesday, 9 April 2025, 14:32
Ukraine receives €1 billion from EU at expense of Russian assets
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Ukraine has received the third tranche of €1 billion from the European Union under the G7 Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration for Ukraine (ERA) initiative.

Source: Ukraine’s Finance Ministry

Details: It is noted that the ERA provides for the allocation of US$50 billion to Ukraine, of which the EU's contribution is €18.1 billion (approx. US$20 billion).

Advertisement:

In total, Ukraine has received €5 billion from the EU under the ERA initiative. It is expected that the remaining funds will be disbursed to Ukraine in instalments by the end of 2025.

The Ministry of Finance said that under the ERA mechanism and the Ukraine Facility, the EU has allocated €8.5 billion to the state budget of Ukraine.

Background:

Advertisement:
  • On 7 March, Ukraine received the first £752 million (roughly US$940 million) from the UK, secured by proceeds from these frozen assets.
  • On 13 March, Ukraine received the first tranche of CAD 2.5 billion (roughly US$1.7 billion) from Canada under the ERA initiative.
  • On 20 March, Ukraine received the second tranche of €1 billion from the European Union under the ERA initiative.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

UkraineRusso-Ukrainian waraid for Ukraine
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy names possible motive behind today's attack on journalist in Kyiv
Journalist who was attacked with knife in Kyiv gives initial testimony to police
Ukrainian forces have recently liberated about 16 sq km on Pokrovsk front, Ukraine's commander-in-chief says
Ukrainian journalist Yurii Makarov taken to hospital after knife attack
Russia strikes energy facilities again, this time in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ukrainians crush Russian assault in country's south, destroy 29 armoured vehicles – video
All News
Ukraine
Ukraine unveils new drone interceptor to counter constant Russian Shahed threats
Ukraine spends on lobbying in US seven times less than Russia
Chinese nationals fighting for Russia in Ukraine: Beijing says it has asked its citizens not to interfere in "conflicts" – Independent
RECENT NEWS
20:53
Russians drops aerial bomb on apartment block in Kupiansk, injuring elderly woman – video, photos
20:42
Pro-Ukrainian Republican congressman arrives in Ukraine on unannounced visit – video
20:07
Zelenskyy responds to Trump's claim that Russian strike on Sumy was a "mistake"
20:05
Zelenskyy on gas transmission system in context of mineral deal: US has not pressured us
19:43
Zelenskyy announces sanctions package targeting Iskander missile manufacturers
19:34
Zelenskyy believes Trump's envoy Witkoff adopted Russia's strategy
19:26
Zelenskyy: Memorandum on minerals with US may be signed today
19:22
Zelenskyy names possible motive behind today's attack on journalist in Kyiv
19:15
Zelenskyy: China supplies Russia with artillery, gunpowder and helps manufacture weapons
18:54
Number of people injured in Russian drone attack on Dnipro rises to 33
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: