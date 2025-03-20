All Sections
Ukraine receives second EU tranche secured by Russian asset revenues

Alyona KyrychenkoThursday, 20 March 2025, 11:32
Euro banknotes. Photo: Getty Images

Ukraine has received €1 billion from the European Union under the G7 Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration (ERA) loans initiative.

Source: Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Telegram

Details: Shmyhal stated that this is the second tranche from the EU secured by revenues from frozen Russian assets. The funds will be directed towards priority state budget expenditures.

Shmyhal noted that European partners have already provided Ukraine with €4 billion under the G7 initiative.

Background:

  • On 7 March, Ukraine received the first £752 million (roughly US$940 million) from the UK, secured by proceeds from these frozen assets.
  • On 13 March, Ukraine received the first tranche of CAD 2.5 billion (roughly US$1.7 billion) from Canada under the ERA initiative.

