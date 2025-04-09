EU transfers €1bn loan to Ukraine from frozen Russian assets

The European Union has transferred a €1 billion loan tranche to Ukraine as part of the Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration (ERA) initiative, funded by proceeds from frozen Russian assets.

Source: Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Shmyhal stated that the funds were provided through a G7 mechanism and secured using revenues generated from frozen Russian assets. The money will be allocated to priority expenditures of Ukraine’s state budget.

Advertisement:

He added that under the ERA programme, European partners have already provided a total of €5 billion to Ukraine.

During a meeting in Brussels with European Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis on Wednesday, Shmyhal emphasised that Ukraine’s key objective is the full confiscation of frozen Russian sovereign assets to be used for the country’s recovery.

Background:

Advertisement:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!