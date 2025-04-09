All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

EU to transfer €2.1bn from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine

Ivanna Kostina, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINWednesday, 9 April 2025, 17:45
EU to transfer €2.1bn from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine

The European Union will soon receive the second transfer of funds generated from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets, which will then be paid to Ukraine.

Source: European Commission, as reported by European Pravda

Details: This week, the EU requested €2.1 billion in windfall revenues from frozen assets of the Russian Central Bank held in central securities depositories. This will mark the second such transfer, following the initial tranche disbursed in July 2024. It covers income accumulated during the second half of 2024.

Advertisement:

These funds originate from the Russian Central Bank’s assets frozen due to EU sanctions imposed in response to Russia’s ongoing war of aggression against Ukraine. 

Although the assets themselves remain frozen, the revenues they generate are being used to support Ukraine.

The proceeds from this tranche will be channelled through the European Peace Facility, as agreed by the EU Council in 2024, and the Ukraine Fund to strengthen Ukraine’s defence capabilities and contribute to the country’s recovery and reconstruction.

Advertisement:

This measure is part of the EU’s unwavering commitment to support Ukraine for as long as needed.

Future tranches will primarily be allocated to ensure Ukraine can repay funds received under the G7-led Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration for Ukraine (ERA) loans initiative, while a limited portion will continue to be disbursed via the European Peace Facility.

Background: 

  • On 9 April, the European Union transferred a €1 billion loan tranche to Ukraine as part of the ERA initiative, backed by proceeds from frozen Russian assets.
  • In 2024, the G7 agreed to jointly provide Ukraine with a US$50 billion loan secured by Russian assets. The funds are formally issued as a loan but will be repaid using the revenues from the frozen Russian assets.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

EURussiamoney
Advertisement:
Trump extends ban on Russian ships entering US ports for another year
"It made me want to throw up": Politico reveals new details of how Europe reacted to Trump-Zelenskyy spat
​​Ukraine and US make "significant" progress in minerals deal talks – Ukraine's economy minister
Russia seeks US approval to use frozen assets for Boeing aircraft purchase, tied to Ukraine ceasefire
Nearly one in five Slovaks want Russia to win war against Ukraine – poll
Denmark to send soldiers for training in Ukraine
All News
EU
EU transfers €1bn loan to Ukraine from frozen Russian assets
EU to discuss updated "Kallas plan" for military support for Ukraine
ISW: Europe increases ammunition production amid growing threats
RECENT NEWS
20:49
Russians attack Donetsk Oblast: 3 injured
20:29
Trump extends ban on Russian ships entering US ports for another year
19:23
EXPLAINERWhat will hinder the work of Germany's new government and will Merz become Europe's new leader?
19:15
Zelenskyy says over 40% of weapons used on battlefield are made in Ukraine
18:21
US confirms state secretary and Trump's envoy Witkoff heading to Paris to discuss Ukraine
18:19
After call with Zelenskyy, Finnish President Stubb urges Russia to accept ceasefire
17:47
"It made me want to throw up": Politico reveals new details of how Europe reacted to Trump-Zelenskyy spat
17:23
North Korea has gained over US$20 billion from supporting Russia in Ukraine war
17:22
Russia has violated energy ceasefire over 30 times since 25 March, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry reports
16:40
EU discusses sending military advisers to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: