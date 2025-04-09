"Russia's offensive on Kharkiv and Sumy oblasts": Ukraine's General Staff clarifies situation

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has stressed that the increased Russian activity in Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts is a statement of fact, not a cause for panic or sensationalism.

Source: Major Dmytro Lykhovii, spokesperson for the General Staff, on Facebook

Details: Lykhovii addressed the spread of alarming headlines, particularly on Telegram channels, such as "URGENT! Russia has launched an offensive on Sumy and Kharkiv!" following an interview with Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi for Ukrainian newspaper LB.ua.

In response to a question about Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement on Russia preparing an offensive on Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts, Syrskyi replied: "I can say that the president is absolutely right and this offensive has effectively already begun".

Lykhovii emphasises that the Russians have been intensifying pressure on the Kharkiv and Sumy fronts in recent weeks, and the General Staff reports on active combat daily, but there has been no significant shift in the situation on the contact line.

Quote: "We are removing distortions and correcting the emphasis – and in General Syrskyi’s interview, we see a statement: 'The situation has NOT changed radically… For almost a week (before the interview last week), we have been observing an almost twofold increase in enemy offensive actions on ALL major fronts'. Joint exercises in Belarus are scheduled for the AUTUMN, 'this factor we must definitely take into account'.

Over the past few weeks, Russian troops have indeed increased pressure on the Kharkiv and Kursk fronts, particularly in the border areas of Sumy Oblast. In fact, this is part of the offensive actions initiated by Russian forces back in May 2024. However, the situation remains stable. The Ukrainian Armed Forces continue their defensive operations, and in some areas (such as the border with Russia’s Belgorod Oblast), they have taken active defensive measures and are experiencing success."

Details: Lykhovii added that Russian aggressive plans are nothing new for Ukraine, as demonstrated by daily ground assaults and ongoing barbaric airstrikes.

