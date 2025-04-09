All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

"Russia's offensive on Kharkiv and Sumy oblasts": Ukraine's General Staff clarifies situation

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 9 April 2025, 18:02
Russia's offensive on Kharkiv and Sumy oblasts: Ukraine's General Staff clarifies situation
A Ukrainian soldier. Stock photo: the 117th Brigade

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has stressed that the increased Russian activity in Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts is a statement of fact, not a cause for panic or sensationalism.

Source: Major Dmytro Lykhovii, spokesperson for the General Staff, on Facebook

Details: Lykhovii addressed the spread of alarming headlines, particularly on Telegram channels, such as "URGENT! Russia has launched an offensive on Sumy and Kharkiv!" following an interview with Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi for Ukrainian newspaper LB.ua. 

Advertisement:

In response to a question about Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement on Russia preparing an offensive on Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts, Syrskyi replied: "I can say that the president is absolutely right and this offensive has effectively already begun".

Lykhovii emphasises that the Russians have been intensifying pressure on the Kharkiv and Sumy fronts in recent weeks, and the General Staff reports on active combat daily, but there has been no significant shift in the situation on the contact line.

Quote: "We are removing distortions and correcting the emphasis – and in General Syrskyi’s interview, we see a statement: 'The situation has NOT changed radically… For almost a week (before the interview last week), we have been observing an almost twofold increase in enemy offensive actions on ALL major fronts'. Joint exercises in Belarus are scheduled for the AUTUMN, 'this factor we must definitely take into account'.

Advertisement:

Over the past few weeks, Russian troops have indeed increased pressure on the Kharkiv and Kursk fronts, particularly in the border areas of Sumy Oblast. In fact, this is part of the offensive actions initiated by Russian forces back in May 2024. However, the situation remains stable. The Ukrainian Armed Forces continue their defensive operations, and in some areas (such as the border with Russia’s Belgorod Oblast), they have taken active defensive measures and are experiencing success."

Details: Lykhovii added that Russian aggressive plans are nothing new for Ukraine, as demonstrated by daily ground assaults and ongoing barbaric airstrikes.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Sumy OblastKharkiv OblastwarGeneral Staff
Advertisement:
Trump extends ban on Russian ships entering US ports for another year
"It made me want to throw up": Politico reveals new details of how Europe reacted to Trump-Zelenskyy spat
​​Ukraine and US make "significant" progress in minerals deal talks – Ukraine's economy minister
Russia seeks US approval to use frozen assets for Boeing aircraft purchase, tied to Ukraine ceasefire
Nearly one in five Slovaks want Russia to win war against Ukraine – poll
Denmark to send soldiers for training in Ukraine
All News
Sumy Oblast
Russia has effectively launched offensive on Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts, says Ukraine's commander-in-chief
13-year-old boy seriously injured by mine explosion in Sumy Oblast
Russians boast of capturing village in Sumy Oblast, but it is in "grey zone"
RECENT NEWS
20:49
Russians attack Donetsk Oblast: 3 injured
20:29
Trump extends ban on Russian ships entering US ports for another year
19:23
EXPLAINERWhat will hinder the work of Germany's new government and will Merz become Europe's new leader?
19:15
Zelenskyy says over 40% of weapons used on battlefield are made in Ukraine
18:21
US confirms state secretary and Trump's envoy Witkoff heading to Paris to discuss Ukraine
18:19
After call with Zelenskyy, Finnish President Stubb urges Russia to accept ceasefire
17:47
"It made me want to throw up": Politico reveals new details of how Europe reacted to Trump-Zelenskyy spat
17:23
North Korea has gained over US$20 billion from supporting Russia in Ukraine war
17:22
Russia has violated energy ceasefire over 30 times since 25 March, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry reports
16:40
EU discusses sending military advisers to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: