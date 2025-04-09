Ukraine requests EU to extend trade visa-free regime until end of year

Ukraine hopes that the European Union will extend the current trade liberalisation mechanism until the end of 2025, until an alternative proposal is developed.

Source: Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a press conference after the EU-Ukraine Association Council meeting in Brussels on 9 April, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Shmyhal emphasised that it is important for Ukraine to continue the Autonomous Trade Measures (ATM) until the end of 2025 in order to have enough time to solidify the terms of free trade in Article 29 of the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement.

Quote: "We have paid great attention to this issue [trade visa-free regime – ed.]. At all levels, we discussed the importance of continuing the Autonomous Trade Measures until the end of this year – at least to make the necessary changes to Article 29 of the Association Agreement and solidify these autonomous trade measures, which allow us effectively duty-free trade.

We are already integrated into the European market. Of course, we speak pragmatically with our European partners and understand our level of responsibility. We are ready to negotiate with our partners, with the European Commission, to maintain the level of cooperation that exists today."

Details: Shmyhal also noted that Ukraine is "optimistic" about the prospects of resolving this issue.

"Our partners hear us very well; they understand Ukraine’s needs, and we are grateful for such truly constructive and deep cooperation and understanding," he concluded.

Background:

The European Commission promised to provide Ukraine with its proposals for new trade conditions in the near future.

Earlier, European Pravda reported that the EU will not extend the trade visa-free arrangement with Ukraine after 5 June 2025 and will return to pre-war conditions.

In February 2025, Ukraine's First Deputy Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko stated during a joint meeting of the European Commission and the Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers that Ukraine's primary task for 2025 is to complete consultations on trade liberalisation with the EU in accordance with Article 29 of the Association Agreement.

