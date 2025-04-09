Zelenskyy: 155 Chinese citizens are fighting for Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reported that 155 Chinese nationals are fighting against Ukraine on its territory, although the number may be higher.

Source: Zelenskyy during a press conference; Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "The 'Chinese' issue is serious. There are 155 people with surnames and passport data – 155 Chinese citizens fighting against Ukrainians on Ukrainian soil. We are gathering information and believe that there are many more. We have passport data for these 155 [soldiers], their origins, their Chinese documents, ages, etc. Also, their places of service: the 70th, 71st, 255th motorised rifle regiments and so on."

Details: Zelenskyy stated that the Russians are recruiting Chinese citizens, particularly through social media platforms such as TikTok and other Chinese social networks.

Quote: "Official Beijing knows about this. The Russians are spreading recruitment ads through Chinese social networks. This is not secret recruitment – that’s important. There may also be secret recruitment."

Details: After being recruited, these individuals arrive in Moscow, where they undergo medical checks for three to four days, followed by one to two months in training centres.

Quote: "They are fighting on the territory of Ukraine. They receive migration cards, as well as [Russian] Mir payment system cards, on which they receive money."

Background:

On 8 April, Zelenskyy reported that Ukrainian troops in Donetsk Oblast had captured two Chinese citizens who were fighting in the ranks of the Russian military. Zelenskyy also noted that he had instructed Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha to urgently contact Beijing to determine how China intends to respond.

The two citizens of the People's Republic of China were captured in Donetsk Oblast by soldiers from the 81st Separate Airborne Slobozhanska Brigade of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces and the 157th Separate Mechanised Brigade.

US Department of State spokesperson Tammy Bruce stressed China's role in supporting Russian aggression after evidence had been published of Chinese citizens participating in the war against Ukraine.

A Chinese citizen captured by Ukrainian forces during the fighting near the settlement of Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast revealed that he joined the Russian military through an intermediary in China, paying RUB 300,000 (approximately US$3,480). His motivation was the promise of Russian citizenship. He underwent military training in occupied Luhansk Oblast, where he had no interpreter, relying instead on gestures and a phone to communicate.

