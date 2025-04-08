All Sections
US State Department calls evidence of Chinese citizens' involvement in war against Ukraine "disturbing"

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 8 April 2025, 22:44
US State Department calls evidence of Chinese citizens' involvement in war against Ukraine disturbing
US Department of State. Photo: Getty Images

US Department of State spokesperson Tammy Bruce has spoken out about China's role in supporting Russian aggression after evidence was published of Chinese citizens participating in the war against Ukraine.

Source: Bruce during a press conference on 8 April, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Bruce stated that the US had seen reports about the capture of two Chinese citizens who had been fighting on Russia's side in Ukraine and called these reports "disturbing".

"China is a major enabler of Russia in the war in Ukraine. China provides nearly 80 per cent of the dual-use items Russia needs to sustain the war. Eighty per cent comes from China," she added.

Bruce also reiterated the words of US President Donald Trump, who had said that further cooperation between "these two nuclear powers" – referring to Russia and China – "will only further contribute to global instability and make the United States and other countries less safe, less secure, and less prosperous".

"I think that's an understatement," she noted.

Background

  • On 8 April, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Ukrainian troops had captured two Chinese citizens. They had been fighting as part of the Russian army in Donetsk Oblast.
  • Zelenskyy instructed the Ukraine's foreign minister to immediately contact Beijing and find out how China is going to respond.
  • Joe Biden's administration accused China of directly providing military aid to Russia in 2024.

