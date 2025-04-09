Zelenskyy believes US should oversee ceasefire with support from Europeans

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the United States should be responsible for overseeing a ceasefire, but they may share responsibility, focus and control over implementation of the full ceasefire with a European country.

Source: Zelenskyy during a meeting with journalists; Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "We believe the most important thing the American side can do is ensure a full and unconditional ceasefire. Then it will be easier for all sides to monitor this process. And the Americans should be responsible for oversight.

And if they want to share the responsibility, we’ve discussed this with the Europeans – they may divide the responsibility, focus and control over the implementation of the full ceasefire with a European country…

For example, the United Kingdom or France as leaders chosen to represent Europe at the recent meeting in Paris."

Details: Zelenskyy also stated that Ukraine can only receive security guarantees either during the ceasefire or at the moment of signing the second phase of ending the war.

Quote: "Simply receiving security guarantees during ongoing combat in Ukraine is not something anyone will provide us with – this is the response from our partners. Therefore, we can receive them only during the ceasefire or at the moment of signing the second phase of ending the war. This means signing an agreement to end the war. We believe – and our understanding aligns with that of the Europeans – that the deployment of any security guarantees, presence and so on must begin at the moment of the ceasefire."

