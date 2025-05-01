All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Number of injured in Russian attack on Odesa rises to 15 – photos

Iryna BalachukThursday, 1 May 2025, 07:35
Number of injured in Russian attack on Odesa rises to 15 – photos
Rescue worker operating at the scene. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Two people have been killed and another 15 injured in a large-scale Russian drone strike on the city of Odesa on the night of 30 April-1 May.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine 

Quote: "A large-scale Russian attack on Odesa. Sadly, two people were killed and, according to early reports, another 15 were injured. High-rise buildings, houses, a supermarket, a school and cars were damaged."

Advertisement:

Details: Fires had raged at the scenes. Firefighters promptly extinguished them.

 
Firefighter extinguishing fire
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Over 200 people were evacuated from one of the high-rise buildings.

 
Fire at the scene
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The State Emergency Service has set up an invincibility centre [a heated premises stocked with food and power banks to assist residents facing hardships due to power cuts – ed.].

Advertisement:
 
Residential building on fire
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Background:

  • The Russians conducted a large-scale drone attack on the city of Odesa on the night of 30 April-1 May 2025. 
  • It was reported that two people had been killed and five injured in the attack and the search for an elderly couple had been ongoing. Residential buildings, social infrastructure facilities and transport were damaged. 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

State Emergency Servicedrones
Advertisement:
Macron and Starmer persuaded Trump to change his stance on Putin – Politico
Ukraine and US have signed mineral resources deal
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence says 300 collaborators have already applied for exchange to Russia
Kyiv and Washington may sign minerals deal within 24 hours, says Ukraine's PM
Axios learns details of brief conversation between Zelenskyy and Trump at Vatican
EU reacts to investigation into Russia's murder of journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna
All News
State Emergency Service
"Every life matters": Ukrainian emergency workers rescue animals from rubble in Kyiv – video
Russian attack on Kyiv: death toll rises to 12 – photo
Man pulled alive from under rubble of house in Kyiv
RECENT NEWS
09:22
Overnight Russian drone attack caused fires in three districts of Kyiv Oblast – photos
09:01
Ukrainian and Russian forces clash almost 200 times in 24 hours, 85 on Pokrovsk front alone – Ukraine's General Staff
09:00
"My city is like a corpse that's being repeatedly raped": two stories about life under Russian occupation
08:56
Ukraine downs 74 drones and 68 go off radar as Russia launches 5 Iskander missiles and 170 drones overnight
08:45
Railway worker killed and tracks and wagons damaged in Russian attack on Odesa
08:11
Russians hit industrial facility in Sumy Oblast, causing fire – video
07:52
Russia loses 1,230 soldiers over past day
07:35
Number of injured in Russian attack on Odesa rises to 15 – photos
05:44
Macron and Starmer persuaded Trump to change his stance on Putin – Politico
03:21
UpdatedRussia launches large-scale drone attack on Odesa, killing two people, injuring five – photos, video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: