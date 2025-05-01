Number of injured in Russian attack on Odesa rises to 15 – photos

Rescue worker operating at the scene. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Two people have been killed and another 15 injured in a large-scale Russian drone strike on the city of Odesa on the night of 30 April-1 May.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote: "A large-scale Russian attack on Odesa. Sadly, two people were killed and, according to early reports, another 15 were injured. High-rise buildings, houses, a supermarket, a school and cars were damaged."

Details: Fires had raged at the scenes. Firefighters promptly extinguished them.

Firefighter extinguishing fire Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Over 200 people were evacuated from one of the high-rise buildings.

Fire at the scene Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The State Emergency Service has set up an invincibility centre [a heated premises stocked with food and power banks to assist residents facing hardships due to power cuts – ed.].

Residential building on fire Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Background:

The Russians conducted a large-scale drone attack on the city of Odesa on the night of 30 April-1 May 2025.

It was reported that two people had been killed and five injured in the attack and the search for an elderly couple had been ongoing. Residential buildings, social infrastructure facilities and transport were damaged.

