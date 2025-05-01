All Sections
Russians hit industrial facility in Sumy Oblast, causing fire – video

Iryna BalachukThursday, 1 May 2025, 08:11
Russians hit industrial facility in Sumy Oblast, causing fire – video
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The Russians attacked an industrial facility in one of the districts of the Sumy hromada on the night of 30 April-1 May, causing a fire. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Acting Sumy Mayor Artem Kobzar on Facebook

Details: Kobzar posted a video showing the aftermath of the strike.

"This is the aftermath of a hit. Everything is burning. It was a strike on an industrial facility," he noted.

Kobzar said the Russians had used Shahed drones.

"All the appropriate services are working at the scene. Early reports indicate that there are no casualties," he concluded.

