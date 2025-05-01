All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Trump clears US$50m in arms sales to Ukraine for first time since re-election, says Kyiv Post

Mariya Yemets, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 1 May 2025, 09:31
Trump clears US$50m in arms sales to Ukraine for first time since re-election, says Kyiv Post
US aid. Stock photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has approved for the first time in his second term to sell weapons worth US$50 million to Ukraine.

Source: Kyiv Post, a Ukrainian English-language newspaper, citing its sources in diplomatic circles, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kyiv Post says the Trump administration informed Congress on 30 April of its intention to approve the export of military goods to Ukraine via direct commercial sales (DCS) of US$50 million or more. The notice has been submitted to Congress under the Arms Export Control Act.

Advertisement:

The deal covers the sale of military goods, including technical data, as well as certain services.

This marks the first such move in Trump’s second term.

The US had approved exports of US$1.6 billion worth of goods and services to Ukraine through this mechanism without any public announcements between 2015 and 2023.

Advertisement:

"All DCSs are quiet; they don’t get announced publicly like Foreign Military Sales," Colby Badhwar from the Tochnyi Research Group told Kyiv Post in Washington. "The news here is basically that it [US arms sales] is continuing, despite everyone predicting that Trump would cut Ukraine off completely."

Background:

  • On 14 April, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy indicated his readiness to purchase ten Patriot air defence systems from the US for US$15 billion, adding that European partners were prepared to assist with financing.
  • Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump, commenting on such a proposal, hinted that Zelenskyy had "started a war".
  • On 30 April, Ukraine and the United States signed a mineral resources deal.
  • First Deputy Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko outlined the key provisions of the final document, which she said meets Ukraine's interests and aligns with the country’s course towards European integration. Amongst other things, it states that Ukraine will retain ownership and control over its resources, the fund will be managed on a parity basis and the agreement contains no mention of any Ukrainian debt. 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

aid for UkraineTrumpUSA
Advertisement:
Ukrainian government releases text of US minerals deal
"We'll get much more than US$350bn", says Trump on Ukraine minerals deal
Natural resources deal details: 57 minerals and US military aid to Ukraine
Trump clears US$50m in arms sales to Ukraine for first time since re-election, says Kyiv Post
Macron and Starmer persuaded Trump to change his stance on Putin – Politico
Ukraine and US have signed mineral resources deal
All News
aid for Ukraine
US Congress website confirms Trump's plans for arms exports to Ukraine
Ukraine and US have signed mineral resources deal
Austrian government appoints coordinator for Ukraine's reconstruction
RECENT NEWS
12:43
Zelenskyy: Russia has ignored ceasefire proposal for over 50 days, tangible push is needed
12:39
Ukrainian government releases text of US minerals deal
12:04
Russia seeks to create bridgehead to cross Dnipro River, Ukrainian forces say
11:51
updatedPart of downed Russian drone explodes in Kyiv, injuring woman
11:42
Ukraine still repairing confinement structure over Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant damaged by Russian attack, IAEA says
11:36
US Congress website confirms Trump's plans for arms exports to Ukraine
11:27
Trump envoy says Ukraine ready to concede territories "de facto" but not "de jure"
11:05
Trump ally says Senate backs "bone-crushing" sanctions against Russia
11:00
"We'll get much more than US$350bn", says Trump on Ukraine minerals deal
10:55
Russia attacks business premises in Kharkiv Oblast: equipment and cars destroyed by fire
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: