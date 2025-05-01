All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine and US have signed mineral resources deal

Ivan Diakonov Thursday, 1 May 2025, 00:46
Ukraine and US have signed mineral resources deal
Bessent and Svyrydenko. Photo: Svyrydenko on Facebook

Ukrainian Economy Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent have signed a mineral resources deal.

Source: Svyrydenko on Facebook; US Department of the Treasury

Quote from Svyrydenko: "Together with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, I have signed the agreement on the establishment of the United States-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund."

Advertisement:

Quote from Bessent: "The United States is committed to helping facilitate the end of this cruel and senseless war. This agreement signals clearly to Russia that the Trump Administration is committed to a peace process centered on a free, sovereign, and prosperous Ukraine over the long term. President Trump envisioned this partnership between the American people and the Ukrainian people to show both sides' commitment to lasting peace and prosperity in Ukraine. And to be clear, no state or person who financed or supplied the Russian war machine will be allowed to benefit from the reconstruction of Ukraine."

Details: Svyrydenko listed the key provisions of the mineral resources agreement.

  • All resources remain Ukrainian property – this is enshrined in the agreement.
  • The Investment Fund is created on a 50/50 basis. Ukraine and the US will jointly manage the Fund. Neither side will have a controlling vote.
  • The agreement does not entail changes to the processes of privatisation or the management of state-owned companies – they will continue to belong to Ukraine. Companies such as Ukrnafta or Energoatom will remain state-owned.
  • The agreement does not contain any mention of debt obligations of Ukraine to the US.
  • The agreement complies with the Constitution and does not alter the course of European integration.
  • The document aligns with national legislation and does not contradict any of Ukraine's international obligations.
  • The Fund will be filled exclusively with revenues from new licences. This concerns 50% of the funds from new licences for projects in the field of critical materials and oil and gas, which will be directed to the state budget after the Fund is created. Revenues from already launched projects or those planned in the budget are not included in the Fund.
  • Legislative changes are minimal. Only amendments to the Budget Code are envisaged to ensure that the Fund functions. The Agreement itself must be ratified by the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian parliament).
  • The United States will help Ukraine attract investment, technology and innovation through the DFC (Development Finance Corporation).
  • Revenues and contributions to the Fund will not be taxed in either the US or Ukraine.

Quote from Svyrydenko: "The US is contributing to the Fund. In addition to money, they may also do so through new assistance like air defence systems for Ukraine.

Advertisement:

We expect that the Fund's profits and revenues will not be distributed for the first 10 years, but may only be reinvested in Ukraine – in new projects or reconstruction. These conditions will be discussed further."

Background:

  • Yuliia Svyrydenko, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, travelled to Washington to sign the document.
  • The Financial Times reported that the signing of a framework agreement on the use of minerals between Ukraine and the United States was threatened at the last minute when the Ukrainian delegation left for Washington.
  • Bloomberg reports that the draft agreement calls for the creation of a joint fund to attract investment in the energy, mining, and related sectors of the Ukrainian economy.
  • On 11-12 April, the Ukrainian delegation held technical consultations in Washington with President Donald Trump's administration on the mineral resource agreement.
  • Ukraine's Economy Ministry released the text of a memorandum with the United States on finalising a formal agreement on economic partnership and an investment fund for reconstruction.
  • The future joint investment fund between Ukraine and the United States will have the right to invest in both mineral resource development and key infrastructure projects.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

UkraineUSAaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:
Macron and Starmer persuaded Trump to change his stance on Putin – Politico
Ukraine and US have signed mineral resources deal
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence says 300 collaborators have already applied for exchange to Russia
Kyiv and Washington may sign minerals deal within 24 hours, says Ukraine's PM
Axios learns details of brief conversation between Zelenskyy and Trump at Vatican
EU reacts to investigation into Russia's murder of journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna
All News
Ukraine
Draft minerals agreement with US aligns with Ukraine's EU accession commitments, says Ukraine's PM
European Commission confirms it will not extend "trade visa-free regime" for Ukraine
Ukraine ready to sign US minerals agreement as early as 30 April, Bloomberg says
RECENT NEWS
09:22
Overnight Russian drone attack caused fires in three districts of Kyiv Oblast – photos
09:01
Ukrainian and Russian forces clash almost 200 times in 24 hours, 85 on Pokrovsk front alone – Ukraine's General Staff
09:00
"My city is like a corpse that's being repeatedly raped": two stories about life under Russian occupation
08:56
Ukraine downs 74 drones and 68 go off radar as Russia launches 5 Iskander missiles and 170 drones overnight
08:45
Railway worker killed and tracks and wagons damaged in Russian attack on Odesa
08:11
Russians hit industrial facility in Sumy Oblast, causing fire – video
07:52
Russia loses 1,230 soldiers over past day
07:35
Number of injured in Russian attack on Odesa rises to 15 – photos
05:44
Macron and Starmer persuaded Trump to change his stance on Putin – Politico
03:21
UpdatedRussia launches large-scale drone attack on Odesa, killing two people, injuring five – photos, video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: