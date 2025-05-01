All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia attacks business premises in Kharkiv Oblast: equipment and cars destroyed by fire

Viktor VolokitaThursday, 1 May 2025, 10:55
Russia attacks business premises in Kharkiv Oblast: equipment and cars destroyed by fire
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast. Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

Russian forces have attacked the village of Vasyshcheve in the Kharkiv district with drones, causing a fire on the premises of two civilian businesses.

Source: press service for Ukraine's State Emergency Service

Details: The press service noted that the fire had broken out in industrial and warehouse buildings.

Advertisement:

Production equipment, raw materials and cars caught fire over an area of 900 sq m.

Reports indicate no casualties.

Background: On the night of 23-24 April, Russian forces attacked a commercial equipment manufacturing facility in Kharkiv, causing no casualties.

Advertisement:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon! 

attackRusso-Ukrainian warKharkiv Oblast
Advertisement:
Ukrainian government releases text of US minerals deal
"We'll get much more than US$350bn", says Trump on Ukraine minerals deal
Natural resources deal details: 57 minerals and US military aid to Ukraine
Trump clears US$50m in arms sales to Ukraine for first time since re-election, says Kyiv Post
Macron and Starmer persuaded Trump to change his stance on Putin – Politico
Ukraine and US have signed mineral resources deal
All News
attack
Man killed in Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast
Russians hit Chernihiv Oblast with drones, killing man
Russians strike Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with FPV drones and artillery, injuring man
RECENT NEWS
12:43
Zelenskyy: Russia has ignored ceasefire proposal for over 50 days, tangible push is needed
12:39
Ukrainian government releases text of US minerals deal
12:04
Russia seeks to create bridgehead to cross Dnipro River, Ukrainian forces say
11:51
updatedPart of downed Russian drone explodes in Kyiv, injuring woman
11:42
Ukraine still repairing confinement structure over Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant damaged by Russian attack, IAEA says
11:36
US Congress website confirms Trump's plans for arms exports to Ukraine
11:27
Trump envoy says Ukraine ready to concede territories "de facto" but not "de jure"
11:05
Trump ally says Senate backs "bone-crushing" sanctions against Russia
11:00
"We'll get much more than US$350bn", says Trump on Ukraine minerals deal
10:55
Russia attacks business premises in Kharkiv Oblast: equipment and cars destroyed by fire
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: