Russia attacks business premises in Kharkiv Oblast: equipment and cars destroyed by fire
Thursday, 1 May 2025, 10:55
Russian forces have attacked the village of Vasyshcheve in the Kharkiv district with drones, causing a fire on the premises of two civilian businesses.
Source: press service for Ukraine's State Emergency Service
Details: The press service noted that the fire had broken out in industrial and warehouse buildings.
Production equipment, raw materials and cars caught fire over an area of 900 sq m.
Reports indicate no casualties.
Background: On the night of 23-24 April, Russian forces attacked a commercial equipment manufacturing facility in Kharkiv, causing no casualties.
