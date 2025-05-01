Trump envoy says Ukraine ready to concede territories "de facto" but not "de jure"

Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia, has stated that Ukraine is supposedly prepared to concede the territories occupied by Russia "de facto" but not "de jure".

Source: Kellogg on a Fox News broadcast, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kellogg was speaking about a meeting held in London last week, attended by European and Ukrainian representatives.

"We had 22 concrete terms that they’ve agreed to," he said.

"What they want to, at the very first, and what they have is a very comprehensive and permanent ceasefire that leads to a peace treaty. What I mean comprehensive – sea, air, land infrastructure [ceasefire] for at least 30 days," Kellogg stated.

He said those 30 days are important because they would help stop the killing, which is exactly what Donald Trump seeks.

When asked about Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff’s meetings in Moscow and Russia’s desire to retain the territories seized from Ukraine, Kellogg said that Ukraine had agreed to territorial concessions, but "not de jure, not forever, but de facto", in line with the current situation and the actual frontline map.

"They [the Ukrainians] are willing to give up the land [occupied by the Russians – ed.] – not de jure, not forever, but de facto, because the Russians actually occupy that land. They’ve agreed to that... And they told me that last week," he said.

"They know that if they have a ceasefire in place, which means you sit on the ground that you currently hold. That’s what they are willing to go to," Kellogg added.

Background: German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius stated that the territorial concession proposals being put forward by the administration of US President Donald Trump go too far.

